Armed carjacking suspect shot dead by Denver and Aurora police is identified.

An armed carjacking suspect shot and killed by Denver and Aurora police on Monday has been recognized.

David Guillen, 22, of Denver, died in an incident with police at 14600 E. 35th Spot in Aurora, in accordance to the Adams County coroner’s workplace. His result in of death stays underneath investigation, the coroner’s workplace stated.

The incident started about 11 a.m., when the male suspect carjacked a Mercedes sedan and the sedan’s proprietor from the 4800 block of North Chambers Street. Denver police responded and followed the motor vehicle to the intersection of East 35th Spot and Abilene Street.

5 Denver police officers and 1 Aurora officer fired on Guillen, killing the suspect.

Police stated Guillen was armed and that he threatened the officers with a handgun.