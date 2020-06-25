Antioch Supermarket Shoplifting Suspect Dies In Confrontation With Store Worker – San Francisco

ANTIOCH ( SF) – A 34-12 months-previous guy died following obtaining into a bodily confrontation with a Fortunate Supermarkets keep worker Wednesday evening in Antioch, in accordance to police.

Shortly in advance of 10 p.m., Antioch police and Contra Costa County Fire Safety District firefighters have been dispatched to the keep at 3190 Contra Loma Blvd. on a report that a guy was not breathing following obtaining into a bodily altercation with a keep worker.

The 56-12 months-previous worker claims he caught the buyer trying to steal meat from behind the butcher’s counter. The worker informed police that he confronted the alleged shoplifter, who then attacked him.

In the course of the confrontation, the buyer stopped breathing. Fire crews attempted existence-conserving measures, but have been unsuccessful and the guy was pronounced dead at the scene. His title hasn’t been launched and the result in of his death is below investigation.

The keep worker was transported to a hospital to be handled for injuries, and is in steady situation.

Anybody with info about the situation is asked to contact Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866. Ideas can also be sent through text to 274637 (CRIMES) utilizing the key phrase ANTIOCH.

© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Support. All Rights Reserved. This materials may well not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.