Antioch Supermarket Shoplifting Suspect Dies After Violent Confrontation With Store Worker – San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX five) — An alleged shoplifter died within an Antioch Fortunate supermarket following a confrontation with a shop employee, police stated.

It took place Wednesday evening about 9:58 p.m. just prior to closing time at the shop 3190 Contra Loma Boulevard. Aside from quite possibly dropping his task, the shop employee could encounter criminal fees.

Antioch police stated the 56-yr-outdated employee caught a 34-yr-outdated guy trying to steal meat from behind the butcher store. The employee informed police the guy attacked him following he asked him to halt. The employee stated he fought back.

Police stated the employee sustained neck and head injuries. Paramedics took him to a community hospital in which he was in steady problem. Police stated the suspected shoplifter died at the scene. Police did not recognize the employee nor the suspect.

“When the officers arrived on scene, they found one subject who was unconscious, did not have a pulse. The police began doing CPR on him until they were relieved by firefighters and paramedics. And the paramedics eventually pronounced that person deceased on scene,” stated Antioch Police Lt. Joe Donleavy.

A dispatcher with the Contra Costa County Fire Safety District stated original witness data recommended the shop employee applied a chokehold on the guy.

“It’s gonna be for a subject who is not breathing after being put in a headlock during a fight,” stated the dispatcher in the course of a radio transmission to responding firefighters and paramedics.

Antioch police could not verify that account and stated it was below investigation.

“For somebody to die just over some food, I mean, it’s sad,” stated Chris Dutra, a shopper who lives close to the Fortunate shop. “It’s not right.”

“Over some meat, you know, like, he should have let that go,” stated Ronald Mixon who performs in the location. “It’s unfortunate for both of them.”

The Fortunate employee could not have a task to return to. Fortunate has a shop policy that prevents employees from engaging with shoplifters. Two many years in the past, Fortunate fired an Oakland Montclair shop clerk for stopping a shoplifter. A Fortunate spokeswoman did not react back when asked about the worker’s task standing.

“Co-workers shouldn’t be using a chokehold and they really are not supposed to stop a shoplifter. They’re supposed to call the police,” stated Mixon.

“What investigators are going to be looking at is how the incident took place and what type of force was used,” stated Paul Henderson, a veteran prosecutor and KPIX five legal analyst.

He stated investigators will inquire no matter whether or not the shop employee responded with acceptable force in the predicament. The district attorney’s workplace hasn’t acquired the situation nevertheless. But they informed me they’ll also appear at the bring about of death, intent, and witness statements.

An lawyer at the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Workplace stated it is not as straightforward as employing the self-defense declare. It is a good deal much more challenging when producing a determination on no matter whether the employee will encounter criminal fees.

“If an agent from the store exercised an inappropriate use of force for an individual that was on the property, that’s going to be key,” stated Henderson.

Police say race did not seem to be an problem in this situation. Both the suspected shoplifter and the shop employee are White.