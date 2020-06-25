Android Auto hits 500 million installs on the Google Play Store

Android Auto just lately hit 500 million installs on the Google Play Store.
The half-billion milestone is massive for the app thinking of it produced it to 100 million downloads just 6 months in the past. It is critical to note that Android smartphones now ship with Android Auto pre-put in, so it is simple to blow that quantity up.
In accordance to a leak from final 12 months, the terms of Google’s Mobile Solutions (GMS) agreement call for a pre-put in model of Android Auto. This was most likely a aspect in the 500 million downloads.
For any person unfamiliar with the Android Auto app, it connects Android smartphones to Android Auto-compatible in-auto head units to supply a safer way for end users to interact with their phones when driving. You can also use it by mounting your telephone on your dash, and it supplies more substantial simple-to-use buttons for picked apps when you are driving.
Nevertheless, the model that is pre-put in on numerous phones only makes it possible for you to connect your telephone to compatible infotainment units. The telephone model is now a separate app known as Android Auto for telephone screens. This app at the moment only has 500,000 downloads.
Even though this information is fascinating, it is nonetheless overshadowed by the truth that Google has remained fairly silent about the Google Assistant ‘Driving Mode’ that was announced final 12 months to substitute the on-telephone model of Android Auto.
In the course of WWDC 2020, Apple announced a handful of enhancements to CarPlay, which includes most notably, employing an iPhone as a auto critical.
Supply: Android Police