ANC expresses concern over Mogoeng’s purported Israel-Palestine remarks

The ANC has expressed its concern following Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s feedback on the Israel-Palestinian conflict throughout a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Publish.

The celebration says Mogoeng has entered the arena of political commentary which may well make him vulnerable in the long term.

The ANC says it has taken a resolution that the Palestinians are the victims and oppressed in the conflict with Israel.

Mogoeng took component in the webinar along with South Africa’s chief rabbi, Warren Goldstein.

The Jerusalem Post reported he lamented South Africa’s adoption of a lopsided mindset in direction of the Israel-Palestinian conflict and explained it would have higher influence if it displayed a far more balanced strategy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ANC nationwide spokesperson Pule Mabe explained Mogoeng had entered the arena of political commentary which may well make him vulnerable ought to he adjudicate a human rights matter in the long term.

“It was rather unfortunate for the Chief Justice to state that the ‘South African government policy was binding upon himself and that he was not seeking to reject it’, but then clearly and openly opposes it as a citizen.”

Mabe extra the ANC had respect for the independence of the judiciary, saying the celebration had expressed the modern State of Israel was an apartheid state.

“We support human rights and we stand with the oppressed Palestinians who include Christians of the Holy Land as well as the residents of Jerusalem and Bethlehem who are living under Israeli apartheid.”

Mabe explained in its 53rd nationwide conference, the ANC had expressed its help for the Palestinian folks.

“The Chief Justice is without a doubt a citizen, but he is the major protector of the Constitution of SA and if the government was in violation of the Bill of Rights he and the Bench ought to defend the Constitution over all else and any other consideration, for this purpose, his disagreement with the policy of the government is of grave concern in which the major argument of the policy on Palestine is premised on human rights.

“The Chief Justice can query any policy but the context ought to give consideration to the station in existence he now occupies.”