Amazon Has Set up a New Crime Unit to Fight Fake Goods

Amazon has set up a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit to track down and prosecute fraudsters marketing fake products on its buying web site.

The issue of counterfeiters has troubled Amazon for many years, with the e-commerce giant investing far more than $500 million to battle fraud and abuses in 2019 alone.

The newly formed Counterfeit Crimes Unit aims to make it less complicated for Amazon to “pursue civil litigation against suspected criminals, work with brands in joint or independent investigations, and aid law enforcement officials worldwide in criminal actions against counterfeiters,” the business mentioned in a weblog publish announcing its most recent crack at tackling dodgy sellers.

The worldwide crew will consist of former federal prosecutors, knowledgeable investigators, and information analysts. Aspect of its part will also be to assistance Amazon’s recent efforts to shield its buying web site from knockoffs.

These consist of occasional lawsuits, as nicely as a brand registry, made in 2017, aimed at speeding up the elimination of this kind of listings. The business also deploys algorithms developed to immediately detect knockoffs that display up on its web site, with a huge crew of human operators also tasked with tackling the issue.

Amazon’s sprawling buying web site is made up of hundreds of thousands of third-celebration sellers, a variety of whom use the platform to promote low cost copies of branded solutions. The only winner right here is of program the fraudster, as shoppers tempted by what appears like a bargain can be left disappointed when they know they’ve purchased a lower-good quality knockoff. This kind of knockoffs can also pose a security chance, as Apple has pointed out in the previous. Meanwhile, the makers of the real short article have small alternative but to suck it up as the fraudster continues to develop low cost copies of solutions they’ve invested heavily in to make.

And, of program, this kind of nefarious practices undermine the believe in that shoppers, sellers, and manufacturers location in Amazon’s very own platform, leading to harm to the track record of the Seattle-based mostly business.

When its recent measures perform an crucial part in tackling the challenge, fake products are nonetheless a main headache for Amazon. Regardless of whether its Counterfeit Crimes Unit manages to consider its battle to a new degree stays to be witnessed.

“Every counterfeiter is on notice that they will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible under the law, regardless of where they attempt to sell their counterfeits or where they’re located,” mentioned Amazon executive Dharmesh Mehta. “We are working hard to disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks, and we applaud the law enforcement authorities who are already part of this fight.”

