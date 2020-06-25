Amazon gives Seattle NHL arena new name: Climate Pledge Arena

Your Amazon Prime bucks are difficult at function.

Amazon purchased the sponsorship for prolonged-standing KeyArena on Thursday, and is offering the reconstructed arena a new identify. Impending supporters of the newly christened Seattle NHL franchise will phone Climate Pledge Arena their residence, per Amazon head guy Jeff Bezos.

Bezos penned a statement on Instagram:

I’m enthusiastic to announce that Amazon has purchased the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously recognized as KeyArena. As an alternative of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a common reminder of the urgent require for climate action. It will be the initially net zero carbon licensed arena in the globe, create zero waste from operations and occasions, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice method to generate the greenest ice in the NHL.

Supporters at present have the identify of the stadium, but not the identify of the franchise. If they are nevertheless hunting for nicknames, right here are a couple of that are offered: the Supersonics, Pilots, Primes and Kraken.

Critical Arena, positioned in the Seattle Center, has been residence to the Seattle Supersonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder) and is the potential residence of the Seattle Storm of the WNBA. The making was most lately named the KeyArena in between 1995 and 2008.

Opened in 1962, the making will be residence ice to the unnamed Seattle NHL franchise after renovations are finished. The making was final employed in 2018.

Twitter, as generally, chimed in with the climate-aware identify:

Regardless of whether you like it or not… Truthfully, how several men and women imagined Climate Pledge Arena was an Onion headline at initially? — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) June 25, 2020

What on earth are we gonna nickname Climate Pledge Arena? The Greenhouse? An Inconvenient Roof? — Stephen Cohen (@scohenSEA) June 25, 2020

seattle: what if you employed your billions for reasonably priced housing amazon: climate.. seattle: okay which is a excellent concern as well amazon: pledge seattle: ??? amazon: arena https://t.co/JZ9wLn7grK — Susana Machado (@smacha1995) June 25, 2020

Seattle’s NHL franchise will consider the ice in 2021.