Amazon: Amazon to build new facilities in Australia as online demand surges: Report – Latest News

Retail giant Amazon Inc is expanding its Australian operations with ideas to build a warehouse in Sydney and is also scouting areas for a giant facility in Melbourne, the Australian Fiscal Overview reported on Thursday.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on ‘speculations or our potential ideas.’

In a separate stock exchange filing, Australia’s Brickworks Ltd stated it was in ‘advanced discussions’ with a purchaser for a warehouse advancement close to Sydney by a 50-50 joint venture with industrial residence giant Goodman Group .

Brickworks, which has an industrial residence division, did not identify the ‘major consumer.’

CEO Lindsay Partridge informed Reuters in an interview Brickworks’ industrial residence enterprise has been undertaking properly with rental receipts “still coming in strongly.”

“We have the Coles warehouse which has been announced to build and we are in advanced discussion with another major client,” he stated.

When asked if he was referring to Amazon, Partridge stated “that’s the speculation.”

Amazon’s reported growth ideas come on the back of surging online income as customers shift to e-tailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two weeks in the past, Amazon had announced the opening of its initial Queensland fulfilment centre in Brisbane later on this 12 months. The organization at the moment has 3 fulfilment centres in Australia, primarily based in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

