Amanda Peet Reveals What She Really Thought of Husband David Benioff’s Game of Thrones Finale

It truly is been a lot more than a yr due to the fact Game of Thrones ended and sparked uproar in excess of the finale. On Wednesday’s episode of Observe What Comes about Dwell With Andy Cohen, Amanda Peet, who is married to the HBO hit’s co-creator David Benioff, exposed what she seriously considered of the conclusion.

Immediately after Andy Cohen asked her to weigh in, the 48-yr-outdated actress mentioned her husband was “right there” with her.

“Good, even better,” the Bravo host replied.

The Dirty John star then explained she “loved it” when she study it and that she continues to “stand by it.”

“I feel like some people didn’t want to say goodbye. I don’t know,” she explained. “Look, maybe I’m just too close to it, but I didn’t understand the blowback. For God’s sake, people, it’s a television show.”

The season secured a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations and took property a number of trophies, like the prime prize for Exceptional Drama Series. Nonetheless, not all people was pleased with the program’s ending. Some viewers even signed a petition calling for a redo of season eight.