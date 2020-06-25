Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

WENN

The generous sum from the ‘Jeopardy!’ host will be utilized by the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to make a new facility in the San Fernando Valley community in Los Angeles.

–

Beloved U.S. Television host Alex Trebek has donated $500,000 (£400,000) to enable fund the development of a new homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

The founder of the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Ken Craft, has unveiled the “Jeopardy!” host has handed above the generous sum to enable these operating the basis make a new facility in the San Fernando Valley neighbourhood, regarded as Hope Central.

The information follows Trebek’s $10,000 (£8,000) contribution to the organisation for a different facility at the moment getting created close by, in North Hollywood in March.