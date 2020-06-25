Afghanistan coronavirus: Virus sweeps through Afghan security forces

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Afghanistan has really reduced coronavirus testing prices: Significantly less than .two % of its population — 64,900 folks out of an estimated 37.six million — have been examined. As of Thursday, much more than 30,000 folks have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus and much more than 600 had died. But the Wellbeing Ministry warns that the correct numbers are significantly greater, and that as numerous as 26 million folks in the nation could be contaminated with the virus in coming months and that the death toll could top rated 100,000.

The Afghan government refuses to release information on the amount of coronavirus scenarios inside of the security forces. Spokesmen from the Afghan ministries of defense and the interior acknowledge that there are scenarios inside of the security forces but say the virus’s spread has been contained due to the fact troops displaying signs and symptoms are speedily isolated, masks have been produced necessary and health care supplies have been distributed to bases nationwide.

Safety officials from Nangarhar, Ghazni, Logar and Kunduz provinces — all heavily contested by the Taliban — spoke to about infection prices inside of their ranks on the problem of anonymity due to the fact they have been not authorized to speak to the media.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR