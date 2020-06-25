Adult Star Mia Khalifa To Girls: Don’t Do Porn On Onlyfans, You’ll Regret It!

Adult movie, star turned sports activities commentator Mia Khalifa went on social media yesterday, to communicate about her knowledge in the porn marketplace. And she provided tips to women making grownup movies on Onlyfans – get out now.

Mia claims that she now regrets her quick stint as 1 of Pornhub’s most common performers.

“Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that — because NO ONE should,” Khalifa responded to an Instagram consumer who tagged the former performer in a submit about Khalifa’s previous porn profession.

In the authentic submit, which was shared on Mia’s Instagram story, Mia warned aspiring porn performers towards getting into the marketplace, creating, “Women are haunted by the decisions they made years ago. But, they weren’t their decisions… Don’t support another vulnerable woman getting exploited just because they need money for rent.”

Mia explained to supporters that she would enjoy to see her explicit movies eliminated from the web – but she understands which is extremely hard.

Replying to a Twitter consumer who wrote “Mia Khalifa being in the porn industry for 3 months and being that popular is crazy, she definitely deserved a bigger bag.” Mia responded, “I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag.”

Mia also shared that she was “offered millions to return” for a different video, saying that she “felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices).”

Mia also urged supporters and followers to be incredibly cautious about acquiring into the porn marketplace. “Please please please think about this if you are considering the sex industry,” she wrote in a tweet. “They make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future.”