Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping 3 girls and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors explained Tuesday.

The counts make the 67-12 months-previous Jeremy the third guy to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a process force formed by district lawyer Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the enjoyment marketplace.

Jeremy, nicknamed The Hedgehog, is between the ideal acknowledged and most prolific actors in the background of the grownup film marketplace, with 1000’s of credits to his identify.

Jeremy, whose genuine identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, appeared in court Tuesday, sporting handcuffs and a encounter mask, but did not enter a plea. A judge delayed his arraignment till Friday and set his bail at $six.six million US.

His lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, explained Jeremy is “absolutely innocent of the charges. It’s not a close call.”

Jeremy was charged with 3 counts every of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and a single count every of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. If convicted of all the counts, he could encounter 90 many years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-12 months-previous female at a West Hollywood property in Could 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-12 months-previous female and a 46-12 months-previous female in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-12 months-previous female at the similar bar in July of final 12 months.

Jeremy, witnessed attending a Los Angeles film premiere in 2015, is between the ideal acknowledged and most prolific actors in the background of the grownup film marketplace. (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/The Linked Press)

Goldfarb explained witnesses who spoke to the two detectives and his very own investigator have cast doubt on the allegations. The attorney explained Jeremy usually gropes girls with their consent through public appearances, and advised his extended existence as an grownup performer helps make him much less probable to have committed sexual crimes.

“There is absolutely no reason for him to ever be aggressive with women,” Goldfarb explained. “He’s had more women than you can count.”

He explained that the bail sum was “horrendously high.”

Hollywood process force formed in 2017

Jeremy was investigated by the Hollywood process force right after it was formed through a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that started in late 2017 with media reviews about Weinstein that launched the #MeToo era.

The process force has investigated a lot more than 20 guys, but Jeremy is just the third to be charged.

The Hollywood process force formed amid the myriad allegations of sexual misconduct by film mogul Harvey Weinstein that emerged in late 2017. (Spencer Platt/Getty Pictures)

Prosecutors have begun efforts to carry Weinstein to California to encounter expenses of rape and sexual assault. He is currently being held in a New York prison right after currently being convicted of very similar expenses earlier this 12 months. He has denied engaging in any non-consensual intercourse.

On Monday, Guillod, a producer on the 2017 film Atomic Blonde and the 2020 Netflix film Extraction, was arrested in Santa Barbara County and charged with 11 felonies, most of them rape counts, that had been investigated by Lacey’s process force.

Guillod’s lawyer Philip K. Cohen explained in a statement that “for the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations” and an “overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges.”

Los Angeles prosecutors charged That ’70s Display actor Danny Masterson final week with the rapes of 3 girls, even though that investigation preceded the formation of the Hollywood process force. Masterson denied the expenses and his lawyer explained he will be vindicated.

A different allegation towards Jeremy from 2016 was declined by the process force mainly because of inadequate proof.

In latest many years, Jeremy has appeared in a lot more mainstream enjoyment, like music movies and actuality tv demonstrates like The Surreal Daily life.