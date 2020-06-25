ACLU sues Denver for use of tear gas, less-leathal weapons

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday towards Denver in excess of the city’s therapy of protesters in the days immediately after George Floyd’s death.

The lawsuit alleges Denver police violated their personal inner use-of-force policies when officers applied tear gasoline and significantly less-lethal weapons on demonstrators, which includes nonviolent protesters, in accordance to a statement from the ACLU.

“The city’s actions, while unconstitutional in any context, are even more pernicious here because the use of this dangerously excessive force specifically targeted peaceful demonstrators who assembled to protest police brutality, particularly law enforcement violence that disproportionally targets Black and brown people,” stated Mark Silverstein, ACLU of Colorado’s legal director.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280, as effectively as various person protesters, which includes Elisabeth Epps and Apryl Alexander.

The lawsuit seeks an purchase banning Denver law enforcement officers from working with tear gasoline or significantly less-lethal weapons on protesters, and also seeks damages for the plaintiffs.

