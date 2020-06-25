50 Fascinating Facts About Jay-Z: From Marcy to Madison Square

31. He tricked his mom into lending her voice to “December 4th” off 2003’s The Black Album. “I told her to meet me down at the studio and we were going to go to lunch,” he wrote in Decoded. “She came down to the studio, and I just brought the track up and I explained, ‘I just want you to speak on it.’ Simply because I knew if I informed her [she was going to be on the song], she’d get genuinely nervous. [She said], ‘What do you want me to say?’ And the rest is historical past.”

32. He announced his (in the end short-term) retirement with a 2003 concert at Madison Square Backyard, featuring the Roots, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams. All proceeds went to charity.

33. His up coming act started with the sale of Roc-A-Fella and staying named the president of Def Jam Data.

34. His far-reaching empire consists of clothes (retailer Rocawear), liquor manufacturers (Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac), a stake in the Brooklyn Nets, streaming services Tidal and Roc Nation, which represents leading names in enjoyment (go through: Rihanna) and sports activities (Kevin Durant, Todd Gurley).

35. The musician has also inked rewarding endorsement specials with Reebok, Budweiser and watchmaker Audemars-Piguet.