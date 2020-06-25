3 Dead After Being Swept Off Rock Near Point Mugu – Los Angeles

MALIBU (CBSLA) — 3 folks have died right after becoming swept off the rocks close to Point Mugu Thursday evening, officials mentioned.

Rescue crews have been referred to as to the scene close to Pacific Crest Highway and Deer Creek Street shortly in advance of five p.m. for reviews of 3 folks in the water.

#DeerInc At about four:40 pm 3 folks have been washed into the ocean by a wave on Pacific Coast Hwy close to Deer Creek Rd. In spite of existence conserving measures all 3 folks have been fatally injured. @VCFD @VCSOVentura @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/NFvYPtc07m (Affiliate Link) — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020

All 3 folks have been pulled out of the water and have been pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have been not promptly disclosed.