3 Dead After Being Swept Off Rock Near Point Mugu – Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
MALIBU (CBSLA) — 3 folks have died right after becoming swept off the rocks close to Point Mugu Thursday evening, officials mentioned.

Rescue crews have been referred to as to the scene close to Pacific Crest Highway and Deer Creek Street shortly in advance of five p.m. for reviews of 3 folks in the water.

All 3 folks have been pulled out of the water and have been pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have been not promptly disclosed.

