2 People Killed In Fiery Semi-Truck Wreck On PCH In Wilmington – Los Angeles

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Two men and women had been killed when their car or truck rear-ended a semi-truck on the Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in advance of 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

In accordance to the Los Angeles Fire Division, crews arrived on scene to uncover each occupants of the car or truck dead.

Crews also extinguished a car or truck fire which was sparked by the crash.

Los Angeles police are investigating what brought about the wreck. The victims had been not recognized.

Its unclear if the driver of the semi sustained any injuries.