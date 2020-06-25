2 Dead, 6 Injured After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Palmdale – Los Angeles

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two men and women have been dead and 6 other people have been injured soon after a Wednesday evening pursuit ended in a crash in Palmdale.

In accordance to the Los Angeles County Fire Division, the get in touch with came in at about seven:49 p.m. from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division that a pursuit had ended in a crash in the 1000 block of East Avenue S.

East Avenue S, in between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed as deputies responded to the crash.

It was not promptly identified what led to the pursuit or what induced the crash.