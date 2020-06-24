Zopa granted full UK bank license as it gears up to launch savings account and credit card

Zopa, the 15-yr-outdated peer-to-peer lending organization, is announcing that it has been awarded its full U.K. bank licence, as it gears up to launch a fixed-phrase savings account, followed by a credit card.

Dubbed “Zopa Financial institution,” the new challenger bank will sit alongside its current peer-to-peer lending enterprise, beneath Zopa Group, producing what the veteran fintech previously described as the very first hybrid peer-to-peer and digital bank supplying.

Zopa had provisionally acquired a U.K. bank license in December 2018 “with restrictions,” the very first big milestone in the licensing approach. The full license, which necessary Zopa to increase a more £140 million late final yr in a round led by IAG Capital in buy to meet capital necessary to turn into a bank, signifies it can now launch much more extensively.

“The Zopa Fixed Term Savings Account offers a competitive rate over 1-5 years at a time when rates are at a historic low,” says the upstart bank. “The account can be opened in as little as 7 minutes online and is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £85,000.”

Following, Zopa says it ideas to introduce a credit card in the coming months, which will incorporate “innovative new features designed to put customers in control of their borrowing.”

“The card will address the needs of customers who have had to put up with poor service and unclear pricing from their existing card providers. These new products will sit alongside Zopa’s existing offering of personal and auto loans and investment products,” says Zopa Financial institution.

Whether or not or not a new challenger bank, even 1 with Zopa’s established brand, can reduce by means of the noise this late in the race stays to be viewed. The challenger bank room in the U.K. is crowded, to say the least, which include burgeoning family names like Monzo and Starling, and to a lesser extent, Tandem, which on the surface seems to be to be Zopa’s most direct non-legacy competitor.