‘You Could See His Little Footprints’: Toddler Rescued From Stearns County Manure Pit

MINNEAPOLIS () — A toddler in Stearns County is alive right after a rapid-acting rescue Monday on his family’s farm.

Significantly less than a week shy of his 2nd birthday, Carter Douvier disappeared from his parents’ side when Amanda and Jason Douvier had been executing chores on their farm in Farming Township.

“It’s a feeling you don’t ever want to have,” Amanda mentioned.

Jason says he’s in no way been that frightened just before. The couple promptly spotted the boy in their pit of liquid manure. Carter was a number of feet out from the steep ramp primary to the pit, with an arm and a leg submerged below the crusty surface.

“It’s worse than thin ice,” Jason mentioned. “You could see his little footprints that he walked across before he fell in.”

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived to pull Carter out, as the boy cried in worry and gradually acquired sucked below. Albany Fire Division Chief Gary Winkels was between the initially responders.

“We had a firefighter rappel down the wall and reach out there and grab the kid,” Winkels mentioned.

Amanda couldn’t hold back her very own tears Tuesday as she recalled the relief she felt right after the rescue.

“We’re just lucky they were there helping him, and we got to him in time,” she mentioned.

Jason instantly covered the gate to the pit with plywood, due to the fact Carter was ready to get by means of by wriggling himself below it. Jason also programs to place barbed wire at the top rated of it.

“Parents did everything right,” Winkels mentioned. “It was fenced in. Kids are fast, they’re very fast.”

The Albany Fire Division is operating on a “Farm Safety Day” for this fall with eight other regional departments.