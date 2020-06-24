World Series odds 2020: Dodgers, Yankees betting favorites for shortened MLB season

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

The season could be various, but the money’s nonetheless green.

If you are seeking to place some sheckles down on the 2020 MLB season, then the teams at the prime will not shock you. Following all, a brief season ought to favor the deep teams, and a 60-game sample dimension ought to be ample to know who’s going to be great and who is not, if previous seasons are any indication.

So to that finish, it is no shock that the Yankees and Dodgers lead the way on the moneyline per Sports activities Insider, but there are various other intriguing bets, ought to you select to make points exciting.

Far more: Almost everything you will need to know about the 2020 MLB season

As stated, that two-month sprint would in all probability advantage the great-on-paper teams, but will not be shocked if other folks make magic runs. The Cubs at +3300 and the Rays at +2800 are not poor seems, in particular in a brief season.

Just retain in thoughts, eventual World Series champs Nationals had been 27-33 by their 1st 60 video games final yr, so something can seriously take place in Key League Baseball.

If you are feeling fortunate, here is what you will need to know:

World Series odds 2020

Right here are the up to date odds to win the World Series in 2020 soon after MLB announced it will perform a 60-game season:

Far more: Get the most up-to-date MLB odds at SportsInsider.com

