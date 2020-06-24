World Health Organisation predicts global cases will reach 10 million next week

World Health Organisation Director Basic Tedros Adhanom says he expects the quantity of coronavirus cases all around the globe, now at about 9.three million, will reach 10 million next week.

Mr Tedros also advised a information briefing he backed Saudi Arabia’s determination to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the yearly Haj pilgrimage to enable restrict the spread of the virus.

He stated the WHO was now supporting quite a few nations in dealing with complications acquiring oxygen concentrators, gadgets that enhance the movement of oxygen to assistance the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director Basic of the World Health Organisation. (AP)

"Demand is outstripping supply," he stated.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies system , stated the pandemic for quite a few nations in the Americas had not however peaked and that it was “still intense,” specially in Central and South America.

“I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks,” Dr Ryan stated.

Several nations in the area have seasoned 25-50 per cent increases in cases in the final week, he stated.

In the US, new COVID-19 cases have surged to the highest degree in two months.

In accordance to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus.

That is a lot more than on any single day given that the outbreak started with the exception of April 9, when 34,800 cases have been reported, and April , when a record 36,400 cases have been reported.

New cases in the US have been surging for a lot more than a week, right after they had been trending down for a lot more than 6 weeks.

The US has a lot more recognized cases of the coronavirus than any other nation, with a lot more than two.three million folks contaminated and a lot more than 121,000 dead.

In Europe, Slovenia’s government reintroduced the necessary use of encounter masks in closed public spaces and on public transport on Wednesday right after a spike in cases in current days.

Health Minister Tomaz Gantar stated Slovenia has confirmed 20 new cases given that June 20, with the complete quantity of beneficial cases in the nation 1541 and 109 folks have died.

India reported a record everyday improve of almost 16,000 new cases on Wednesday and Mexico, wherever testing charges have been reduced, also set a record with a lot more than 6200 new cases.

But China seems to have tamed a new outbreak of the virus in Beijing, the moment once again demonstrating its potential to rapidly mobilise huge assets by testing almost two.five million folks in 11 days.