Wiz Khalifa Slammed Over Controversial Comments About Mask

As the rapper seemingly dismisses the value of sporting mask in the course of COVID-19 pandemic in a tweet, men and women swiftly blast the hip-hop star for his ignorance as one particular calls the tweet ‘s***ty af.’

Even when the “new normal” commences, masks are amongst crucial factors that everybody demands to have to shield themselves in the course of COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of that, some men and women share the exact same sentiment and believe sporting masks all over the place they go is not required. Apparently, rapper Wiz Khalifa is amongst people men and women.

On Tuesday, June 23, the rapper wrote on his Twitter account, “Y’all can have them masks fam.” Men and women swiftly reacted to the tweet with some of them blasting the hip-hop star for his ignorance.

“This is s***ty af. Total slap in the face to people who’ve lost loved ones to this. Or families like mine, who still have active cases, and new medical conditions as a result of the virus. This world is so cold,” one particular critic wrote to him. Yet another follower explained, “Must’ve took a hit of the wrong kind of herb for you to be talkin the stupidest nonsense right now.”

“If you actually mean what you’re saying, I’ve lost all respect for you,” a person extra. “I’m super high risk because I’m immunocompromised. Seeing you say something like that essentially puts a sense of fear into my mind because you’re endangering my life without a care.”

“This ain’t it. Don’t have these kids out here maskless,” one particular other stated. “I have a cousin who won’t remember her dad because he died of COVID. You want your son to be able to say you were one people advocating for the safety of others right? The least you can do is wear a mask and promote the wearing of masks. Save lives,” a different consumer stated, reminding Wiz of how harmful the virus is.

Wiz, nonetheless, did not look to be bothered by the backlash. As a substitute of responding to the criticism, he wrote in a separate submit, “Thank god im able to shoot a real video today. One step closer to seein boobies in the club.”