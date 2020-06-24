Winona Ryder Urges Mel Gibson to Accept Responsibility for Anti-Semitic Remark

WENN

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress has been accused by the ‘Braveheart’ star’s representative of lying about her latest allegation that the actor/director when referred to her as ‘oven dodger.’

Winona Ryder has responded soon after staying accused by Mel Gibson‘s representative of “lying” about an anti-Semitic remark the actor allegedly manufactured about her.

The “Stranger Points” actress recalled the incident in a weekend (June 21) interview with Britain’s Sunday Occasions newspaper, claiming the “Braveheart” star referred to her as an “oven dodger” at a Hollywood get together.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’,” Ryder advised the newspaper.

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’.”

Although Ryder claimed Gibson experimented with to apologise to her soon after the comment, she explained she was upset by his phrases as she had family members members who died in the Nazi concentration camps in the course of the Holocaust.

Gibson hit back at Ryder’s allegations in a statement through his rep, in which he insisted her account was “100 percent untrue”.

And now Ryder has responded when once again, sticking to her side of the story and urging the actor to “accept responsibility” for his actions.

“Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words,” she explained in the statement through her representative to Accessibility Hollywood. “It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

Ryder’s response comes amid reviews that Gibson, who upset Jews when remarks he manufactured to a Jewish police officer in the course of a drink driving arrest in 2006 went public, will not be asked to reprise his character for the approaching “Chicken Run two” sequel.

In accordance to TheWrap, Gibson – who voiced the character of Rocky in the 2000 movie – “is not expected to be asked back for the sequel”.