Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Surprise for an Emergency Room Nurse

Jennifer Lopez had a particular shock for a healthcare employee in New York.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and NBCUniversal streaming services Peacock teamed up with the 50-yr-outdated actress and singer to send a sweet thank you message to nurse Cassidy Toben.

Toben has been doing work as an emergency area nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan for 9 many years and has been on the frontlines of the battle towards the coronavirus pandemic.

“You realize quickly that you’re not going to save everybody,” she advised Guthrie and Kotb by means of video chat through a latest episode of The At-Residence Range Demonstrate on Peacock. “You’re not going to save a lot of people, and that’s really devastating and it’s scary. And the people, the beds that you see, you wanna help. And then they start to remind you of your family, and then you worry about your family and yourself.”

Even though Toben stated “there’s definitely a lot of anxiety and fear,” she also stated she tries to keep good.

“Every day when a patient gets discharged or their breathing tube gets taken out, they play ‘Here Comes the Sun’ over the loudspeaker,” she stated. “And we clap in the E.R.—we really clap—because it gives us a glimpse of hope.”