Watch Billy Porter Share a Heartfelt Message to His Younger Self

Speaking of artwork, Corden also asked Porter about his part on the rebooted series The Twilight Zone and his new single “Finally Ready.”

“It’s a song that’s from the perspective of, you know, being a Black gay man of a certain age, 50, having lived long enough to see, you know, something like gay marriage happen, not understanding, like, what love was really about, what real intimacy was about,” Porter explained. “You know, this whole marriage equality thing has really changed the landscape for us, and you know our love matters. It matters. And this song is about figuring out that I am finally ready to experience fully what real love is and it’s just very exciting.”