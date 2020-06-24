Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Speaks Out At Oakland Rally For Police-Free Schools – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) — Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday spoke at a rally organized by activists pushing to eradicate the college police force in Oakland, displaying his help for the local community for the duration of what he named “a real reckoning for America.”

The Oakland Unified College District is at this time only college district in Alameda County to sustain its very own officers.

The Tuesday afternoon march and rally to abolish the Oakland Unified College District’s police force was spearheaded by the Black Organizing Venture and mentioned East Bay activist Pastor Mike McBride.

KPIX five reporter Joe Vazquez was at the occasion and posted video when Kerr spoke right after in introduction by McBride, with several of the teenage Black Lives Matter protesters standing up and displaying enthusiasm in excess of Kerr’s shock physical appearance.

A astonished and enthusiastic crowd reacts as @warriors coach @SteveKerr addresses younger #BlackLivesMatter activists in East #oakland @BlackOrgProject pic.twitter.com/KoSakmo86i — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) June 23, 2020

Kerr went on to give a heartfelt speech to the individuals gathered about why he attended the rally.

“I’m here really for one reason. That’s because these last couple weeks especially, but over the past few years, I think there has been a real reckoning for much of America. Especially White America,” stated Kerr. “That we have to reimagine the way that black communities are residing. That we have to reimagine our help of black communities.”

Kerr continued: “As we’ve watched these horrific crimes in front of our eyes, on TV, I just can’t tell you how many people — coaches, players, and friends — have gathered and talked and asked, ‘What can we do?’”

Kerr mentioned that he’d participated on a committee with coaches from all 30 NBA teams as effectively as speaking to a amount of gamers. The uniform response from these individuals, Kerr explained, was that everybody would like to enable the lead to.

“Like Pastor Mike said, this is kind of a tipping point. There’s a breakthrough. It’s an important time. For me, it’s been a time of education,” stated Kerr. He acknowledged the lessons Pastor Mike has presented ahead of pointing out that the Black Organizing Venture has been doing work in direction of the elimination of the Oakland Unified College District’s police force for 10 many years.

“This is what I’ve learned over the last few weeks as I’ve tried to figure things out,” stated Kerr. “The answers are in the communities themselves. They don’t lie in some politician’s office, because people are trying to win elections and they’re willing to do anything to win elections. Listen to the people who are in the communities. That’s why I’m here today. Because I want to support all of you.”

Kerr concluded by saying that he and the gamers miss Oakland, but assured these gathered that the Warriors have been not far away and would be there when required.

The Oakland College Board is set to vote on no matter whether or not to eradicate the college district’s police force on Wednesday.