VIRUS DIARY: `Across the pond’ becomes an Atlantic chasm

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic is a true reside ocean after yet again, a barrier 1000’s of miles broad for a journalist in London who has a mom, 3 kids, two grandchildren and scores of family members on the other side.

What I have been denying for many years, aided by FaceTime and regular flights to all components of the United States, is now staring me in the encounter: I am also far away.

This realization has taken months. In January, I was targeted on Britain’s departure from the European Union. In February, as Italy found its coronavirus outbreak, I was on a Caribbean loved ones trip. I did not know people would be the final loved ones hugs for the indefinite long term.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR