Victoria Station Worker Belly Mujinga Dies After Being Spat At By Man Who Said He Had COVID-19

A member of personnel at London’s Victoria station died from the coronavirus soon after becoming spat at by a guy who mentioned he had COVID-19.

Belly Mujinga, 47, a mom to an 11-yr-outdated daughter, was functioning on the concourse of the station on March 22 when the guy spat and coughed on her and a colleague.

“The man asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working,” her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, mentioned. “The man said he had the virus and spat on them. They reported it to their supervisor. Belly came home and told me everything.”

Inside days, each gals fell sick. Mujinga’s affliction grew worse, and on April two she was taken to Barnet Hospital by ambulance, in which she was place on a ventilator. She died 3 days later on, 14 days soon after she was assaulted at Victoria.

Mujinga had an underlying respiratory affliction, which she had taken off function with in the previous. The final her husband noticed her was when she was taken away in the ambulance, and just 10 men and women had been permitted to attend her funeral, in line with present United kingdom government tips.

A GoFundMe web page has been set up to increase funds for Mujinga’s bereaved family members.

British Transport Police are now investigating the incident, when Mujinga’s trade union, the TSSA, has criticised her employer for placing her to function on the frontline.

A spokesperson for United kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson described Mujinga’s death as a “tragic case” and a “really shocking incident.”

The spokesperson mentioned the government had strengthened the principles close to prosecutions, issuing advice saying coronavirus circumstances ought to be taken care of as the highest priority.

“It is despicable for a key worker to be attacked in this way while serving the travelling public,” he mentioned. “Our thoughts are with Mrs Mujinga’s family at this terrible .”

Manuel Cortes, TSSA common secretary, mentioned he was “shocked and devastated at Belly’s death,” and “she is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.”