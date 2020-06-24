Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala mark the fourth anniversary of Raman Raghav

4 many years back when Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav hit the major screens no one particular knew that one particular day Vicky Kaushal will turn out to be the crush of the nation and then-newbie Sobhita Dhulipala would turn out to be a home identify thanks to her digital sensation Created In Heaven. These days as the 2016 movie clocks 4 many years at the box-workplace, the stars of the movie share a good collage on their social media.

Raman Raghav starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky and Sobhita in lead roles and acquired a rave response for its thrilling drama. The movie revolved all around a serial killer and was primarily based on a accurate story. Although Nawazuddin shocked us with his effectiveness as typical, Vicky’s portrayal of a complicated character and Sobhita’s display presence in her debut movie acquired the critics speaking about them.

These days Sobhita shared a excellent collage of the stills from the movie and captioned it saying ‘#DebutFilm,’ and additional a red-heart emoji. Vicky Kaushal re-shared the story and remembered this movie which marks its fourth anniversary.