Ventura County Seeing Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state once more noticed its highest leap in every day instances because March, with much more than seven,000 instances reported.

“We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks,” Newsom explained. “Many of us, understandably, developed a little cabin fever. Some, I would argue, have developed a little amnesia.”

Newsom urged men and women to go back to their earlier efforts of preserving bodily distancing, sporting encounter coverings and washing their hands as the variety of instances continues to enhance in the state.

The governor’s appeal comes just one particular day immediately after the state overall health division reported much more than seven,100 new instances, shattering the earlier single-day higher of just above five,000.

Ventura County, which until eventually not too long ago had persistently been reporting reduced situation loads, is now one particular of the counties that has viewed a spike.

“It is very disappointing to see this happen,” Dr. Robert Levin, the county’s public overall health director, explained.

And when several have claimed the greater variety of instances was the consequence of greater testing capability, Levin explained the variety of hospitalizations was a superior indicator of the uptick.

“There is a solid number that, whether you’ve been tested or not, is tried and true to reflect the true amount of COVID-19 in the community, and that is the people who are getting sick and sick enough to be hospitalized,” he explained. “That’s the number we look at.”

As of Wednesday evening, 48 COVID-19 individuals have been hospitalized in Ventura County with 16 currently being handled in intensive care units.

The county also reported an further 99 instances of the novel coronavirus and one particular much more death attributed to the sickness, bringing countywide totals to two,260 instances and 44 deaths. The county also reported that one,473 men and women had recovered and 51,998 had been examined.