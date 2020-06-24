US girl, 8, mother and grandfather found in New Jersey backyard pool died of accidental drowning

The East Brunswick Police Division and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Workplace recognized the victims as Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter-in-law Nisha Patel, 33, and her eight-12 months-outdated daughter.

The method of death was accidental and the consequence of drowning, the county Health care Examiner’s Workplace stated Tuesday.

The household had moved into the house just 20 days earlier, police stated.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened,” stated East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.

Monday afternoon, police obtained a contact from a neighbor who heard screaming, police Lieutenant Frank Sutter informed CNN.

Officers arrived at the house and found the victims unresponsive in a pool.

The 3 had been pronounced dead shortly afterward.