US girl, 8, mother and grandfather found in New Jersey backyard pool died of accidental drowning

The East Brunswick Police Division and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Workplace recognized the victims as Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter-in-law Nisha Patel, 33, and her eight-12 months-outdated daughter.

The method of death was accidental and the consequence of drowning, the county Health care Examiner’s Workplace stated Tuesday.

The household had moved into the house just 20 days earlier, police stated.

