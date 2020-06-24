Upland Police Chief Mysteriously Placed On Leave – Los Angeles

UPLAND (CBSLA) – The chief of the Upland Police Division has been positioned on depart.

Darren Goodman was eliminated from the force Monday and positioned on depart, Upland City Manager Rosemary Hoerning confirmed in a statement.

Hoerning described the motive as a “confidential personal matter.”

Nonetheless, UPD officials informed CBSLA Tuesday they had been puzzled by the move due to Goodman’s acceptance with the police force.

“The chief has the full support of the Police Management Association, the Police Officers Association, as well as the public, we believe that he’s done a great job,” UPD Sgt. Maurice Duran informed CBSLA.

“He’s improved morale more than I’ve seen it in my entire career, his progress has re-energized the troops. The community has seen his hard work, they support him,” UPD Det. Nick Peelman explained.

Goodman has led the division given that July of 2018. Prior to that, he invested 27 many years with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division, in which he rose to the rank of captain.

Capt. Cliff Matthews is now the acting police chief.