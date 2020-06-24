Union City Officer Cleans Up Car Spray Painted With Racist Grafitti – San Francisco

UNION CITY (KPIX) — The racist graffiti and profanity spray painted all above a vehicle in Union City is gone thanks to an officer investigating this situation of automobile vandalism as a dislike crime, but the stain stays.

It took place on Sunday evening. Officers have been named to a vehicle parked on Almaden Blvd. simply because of the graffiti spray painted on each sides of it. Written in black paint on the white vehicle have been curse phrases and racial slurs, “N—– bitch” and “F— you N—–.”

“In addition to the racist messages, the front windshield was smashed. Police believe the crime was an angry response to a pair of “Black Lives Matter” indications in the car’s windows.

“Vandalism with this racial intent to scare or harm a person is a felony and so is the damage that was done to the vehicle,” stated Lt. Steve Mendez. “So, yeah, we’re looking at a person who could be looking at some felony charges against him.”

Response from the community Wednesday ranged from dread to disgust.

“There’s no place for this kind of thing in society. I don’t know why they’re doing that,” stated Sukhbir Sidhu, who performs in Union City.

“To have this written on a car…it’s pretty…scary,” stated Cathy Lee.

“You can’t really get shocked every time it happens. A reaction is what the people who did it want out of you,” stated Binyam Abraha who lives in the community.

As a 17-yr outdated black guy, he says he is currently exhausted by the racism he’s viewed in his youthful existence and does not want to give the vandal the fulfillment of an angry response.

The car’s graffiti has all been erased. Right after finishing his investigation on Sunday, Officer Justin Noyd collected cleansing supplies from the Public Will work Division and personally eliminated the racist messages.

“You know, he just… he just felt very strongly about what occurred and wanted to make sure that the victim wasn’t going to continue to be victimized by having this on his vehicle,” stated Lt. Mendez.

It appeared like a heartfelt gesture but Abraha couldn’t deliver himself to give the officer any credit score for producing the work.

“I just think stuff like that shouldn’t be done by police officers,” he stated. “We’re asking you to do your actual job, not clean cars.”

It is a indicator of just how deep the rift is among police and numerous in the black local community.

“I hate the argument not all cops are bad cops,” Abraha stated. “Sure, they might not be bad humans, but cops are bad.”

Investigators say they are even now searching for whoever vandalized the vehicle and are asking anybody in the public who may well have info to make contact with the Union City Police Division.