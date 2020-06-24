UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

He spoke ahead of a large-degree U.N. Safety Council meeting Wednesday morning on the Mideast the place Israel’s strategies to annex close to 30% of the West Bank in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace prepare is specific to be a big subject.

Guterres will talk prior to briefings from Arab League Secretary Standard Ahmed Aboul Gheit and U.N. Unique Coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov. France, which holds the council presidency this month, stated half a dozen foreign ministers are anticipated to get aspect, along with the Palestinian foreign minister and Israel’s U.N. ambassador.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and has developed dozens of settlements that are now property to almost 500,000 Israelis, but it never ever formally claimed it as an Israeli territory due to stiff global opposition.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR