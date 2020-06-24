UK watchdog gives Amazon-Deliveroo deal tentative approval

LONDON – Britain’s competitors watchdog has provisionally accepted Amazon’s system to acquire a stake in meals delivery firm Deliveroo, saying it would not have a damaging effect on shoppers by minimizing decision or raising costs.

The Competitors and Markets authority accepted a deal that will see Amazon consider a 16% stake in the delivery platform. The authority warned it would re-assess if Amazon, which has a dominant presence in on the internet retail, sought to boost its stake even further.

“We’ve carefully considered how this investment could affect competition between the two businesses in future,’’ said the CMA’s Stuart McIntosh, who chaired the inquiry into the deal. “Looking closely at the size of the shareholding and how it will affect Amazon’s incentives, as well as the competition that the businesses will continue to face in food delivery and convenience groceries, we’ve found that the investment should not have a negative impact on customers.”

The investigation was critical simply because it recommended that authorities are providing far more scrutiny to the growth of huge tech companies. But it was mired in confusion.

Whilst the deal had not been billed as a takeover by Amazon, the authority needed to see if the agreement could “result in Amazon and Deliveroo ceasing to be distinct.”

Deliveroo described the approval as a win for British corporations.

“The minority investment will enable British born, British bred Deliveroo to compete against well-capitalized overseas rivals and continue to innovate for customers, riders and restaurants.” it said. “As the British economy recovers from the damage caused by COVID-19, a stable regulatory environment is critical. We therefore urge the CMA to conclude their review as swiftly as possible.”

Deliveroo’s delivery bikes and scooters are ubiquitous in numerous key cities, notably in Europe. Moreover Britain, it operates in a number of nations in the area and in Asia, such as Germany, France, Italy and Australia.

The watchdog is set to make a ultimate determination by Aug. six.