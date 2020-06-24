Two arrested in Sydney over alleged trafficking of Australian animals

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

6 search warrants had been performed by police currently at households in East Hills, Petersham, Greystanes, Riverstone, Whalan and Albion Park Rail in Sydney.

Australian magpies, a Death Adder snake, a Red-bellied Black Snake, a python, lizards and turtles had been all seized in the course of the raids along with mobile phones, personal computers and electronic storage units.

A 55-yr-previous guy was also arrested at the East Hills residence and taken to Bankstown Police Station, even though one more 27-yr-previous guy was taken to Granville Police Station from the Greystanes house.

