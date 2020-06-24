Two arrested in Sydney over alleged trafficking of Australian animals

6 search warrants had been performed by police currently at households in East Hills, Petersham, Greystanes, Riverstone, Whalan and Albion Park Rail in Sydney.

Australian magpies, a Death Adder snake, a Red-bellied Black Snake, a python, lizards and turtles had been all seized in the course of the raids along with mobile phones, personal computers and electronic storage units.

A 55-yr-previous guy was also arrested at the East Hills residence and taken to Bankstown Police Station, even though one more 27-yr-previous guy was taken to Granville Police Station from the Greystanes house. (Affiliate Link)

Two other guys had been charged earlier in the investigation by police with trafficking protected animals.

An investigation into the alleged trafficking crimes continues and additional fees are anticipated to be laid.