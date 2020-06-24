Twitter explains why not all Trump’s misleading tweets are flagged | #TheCube

Twitter has labelled yet another tweet by the US President Donald Trump – this for violating the organization”s policy towards abusive behaviour.

Trump threatened on Tuesday to use “substantial force” if protesters tried to establish an “autonomous zone” in Washington DC.

Twitter confirmed it positioned a public curiosity observe on the tweet due to the fact it particularly contained “the presence of a risk of harm towards an identifiable group”.

Consumers will not be in a position to “like”, reply to the message or retweet without having including a comment.

It is the fourth event that the social media giant has taken action towards Trump’s official account due to the fact May possibly.

Final month, Trump tweeted that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”, which Twitter labelled as a glorification of violence.

The US president was also flagged for uploading a “manipulated” video of two toddlers on the platform final week.

The action by Twitter has prompted Trump to indicator an executive purchase focusing on social media firms.

Trump posted the exact same risk to use “substantial force” on Facebook, but no action has been taken on the publish.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has encounter robust criticism for its inaction on moderating information.

But Facebook has eliminated a series of campaign advertisements by President Trump, which they explained integrated a symbol of hateful ideology.

Why are some tweets labelled and other folks not?

Final 12 months Twitter announced certain guidelines for planet leaders, in which tweets which violate policies would not immediately be eliminated.

The social network has confirmed that Trump’s newest tweet will continue to be noticeable on the platform due to its “its relevance to ongoing public conversation”.

In May possibly, the US President was flagged by Twitter for the very first for sharing an “unsubstantiated declare” about mail-in ballots.

Trump had advised that “mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed”.

Twitter explained the tweets “could confuse voters” about participating in an election approach.

But in yet another tweet on June 22, which has not been flagged, President Trump even further advised that the 2020 US Presidential election could be rigged due to the fact “hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign nations”.

reached to Twitter for an explanation on why this tweet was not flagged as an “unsubstantiated declare” in the exact same way.

Twitter directed to their policy on election integrity, arguing that the June 22 tweet was a “broad” statement.

“Not all false or untrue facts about politics or civic processes constitutes manipulation or interference,” says Twitter.

Broad, non-certain statements about the integrity of elections do not commonly violate their policy. This incorporates unsubstantiated claims that an election is “rigged”.

The nuance in policy demonstrates how blurred the lines are for social media firms on information moderation, as they encounter extreme scrutiny ahead of the US election in November.

Twitter previously advised that President Trump did not violate their policy by retweeting a conspiracy concept connected to the US anti-racism protests.

Click on the video player at the best of this write-up for far more on this from Seana Davis in The Cube, ‘ social media newsdesk.