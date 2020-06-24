Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker for copyright violations

A conservative social media consumer whose far-suitable memes have been praised and reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations.

Logan Cook, a Kansas guy who posts beneath the identify Carpe Donktum, was completely banned from the platform Tuesday evening, days following he posted a video criticizing CNN that utilised doctored footage from the information channel.

The clip, which Trump retweeted final week, utilised footage from a CNN story from final yr about the friendship of two toddlers, one particular Black and one particular white. Cook doctored the clip, set it to ominous music, and inserted a fake misspelled CNN caption reading through “Terrified todler runs from racist baby,” then a clip from the authentic video prior to displaying the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is the problem.”

Twitter later on positioned a “manipulated media” warning label on the clip. It was initially posted final yr but obtained appreciably additional consideration following Trump’s retweet.

Cook, who also posts his operate to other platforms and internet sites, mentioned in an interview that his posts are satirical and are thus exempt from copyright guidelines. He mentioned he believes Twitter was only wanting for a cause to boot him.

“They didn’t like my politics, they found an excuse to get rid of me,” he mentioned.

Cook’s account has been temporarily suspended numerous occasions in the previous for violations of Twitter’s copyright guidelines. He was also suspended for eight days final yr for posting a video depicting Trump as a cowboy attacking CNN journalist Jim Acosta.

Twitter guidelines prohibit Cook from developing a new account to exchange the outdated one particular, which had additional than 270,000 followers at the time of the suspension.

Trump usually retweeted Cook, who had emerged as a prominent creator of suitable-wing memes that employs humor, usually dark, to condemn journalists and these who have criticized the president. Trump identified as Cook a “genius” throughout a meeting final yr at the White Residence.

Trump has himself run afoul of Twitter’s guidelines. In March the platform positioned the “manipulated media” warning on a video of Joe Biden shared by Trump.

Final month, Trump lashed out at the business following it extra reality-test warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting. Following that back-and-forth the president vowed to include new laws to rein in social media firms — an notion dismissed by constitutional law authorities as legally challenging.