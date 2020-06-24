Twin Cities Pride To Hold Marches This Weekend –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

MINNEAPOLIS () — It is a Twin Cities tradition for 350,000 men and women, rooted in camaraderie and executed with pleasurable. But this 12 months the Pride festivities will be a bit significantly less boisterous.

“We can still celebrate and have a party, but it’s kind of a somber party this year, it’s more of a time of remembrance, to respect what came before us,” Bobby Palmer, the assistant manager of The Saloon stated.

The Saloon is normally at the center of festivities. COVID-19 signifies they will restrict capability. And they will target their mission to gather donations to assistance Black trans groups.

“Black people, brown people, transgender people are some of the most vulnerable in our community and it’s important that we show support and respect for them,” Palmer explains.

