Twin Cities Nonprofit Seeks Protective Wood Donations From Recent Unrest To Repurpose As Tiny Home Shelters

MINNEAPOLIS () — Following the current unrest in the Twin Cities, numerous boarded up their windows to shield their firms. Now, a neighborhood homeless advocacy group has a option for leftover elements that aims to assist people encountering homelessness.

Settled, a Twin Cities nonprofit group led by co-founders Gabrielle Clowdus and Anne Franz, is seeking for public donations of plywood and oriented strand boards to assist create small residence shelters.

The group has invested the final yr moving forward with programs to create small home communities known as “Sacred Settlements,” which are on church properties.

To donate plywood or other elements, get in touch with 512-788-0344. For additional data, pay a visit to besettled.org.