tvOS 14 lets you choose what types of video screensavers you want to see on Apple TV

Apple’s assortment of Aerial screensavers are quite common, but the identify had turn into outdated as Apple expanded to Room in tvOS 12 and went underwater with tvOS 13. Some of these had been far more visually attractive than other people. In specific, the inclusion of shut-up shots of jellyfish led consumers to want far more granularity in their screensaver assortment …

As of tvOS 14, Apple now provides filter controls. As reported by FlatpanelsHD, in Apple TV settings there is now a new menu in the Screensaver settings.

Apple TV consumers operating the tvOS 14 beta can choose what classes of video screensaver to include things like in the rotation. There are at this time theme toggles for landscapes, earth (the room aerials), underwater and cityscapes. For illustration, if you actually really don’t like the jellyfish, you can flip off the underwater class and only see aerials of nature, city panoramas and the gorgeous satellite imagery.

With this modify, Apple is also backing away from the Aerials branding, which displays how the offered screensavers have outgrown the domain of aerials.

Sadly, Apple did not announce a new set of screensavers for tvOS 14 so the offered screensavers is the very same assortment as is at this time offered in tvOS. At least, not nevertheless.

