Trump-Duda meeting: An isolated U.S. president receives an eager Polish president in Washington

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

So when Polish President Andrzej Duda goes to the White Home on Wednesday, Trump may possibly welcome the opportunity to perform statesman yet again. Duda prospects the 1st foreign delegation to contact on Trump because the onset of the pandemic and shutdown measures in the United States. His go to will mark the 11th the two leaders have met — in 2017, the U.S. president delivered a vintage Trumpian speech in Warsaw, steeped in a blood-and-soil nationalism hardly ever articulated by American leaders abroad.

Duda is an ally of Poland’s ruling appropriate-wing Law and Justice get together, or PiS, which controls the country’s legislature and has been rebuked by the European Union for its regular erosion of the independence of some of Poland’s main institutions, especially the judiciary.

“After devoting its initial years in office to an illegal takeover of the country’s constitutional court and the council responsible for judicial appointments, the PiS government started persecuting individual judges in 2019,” mentioned a current report from Freedom Home, a Washington-primarily based feel tank that tracks democratic progress and backsliding about the globe. “By early 2020, judges who criticized the government’s overhaul or simply applied European Union law correctly were subjected to disciplinary action. Such an attack on a core tenet of democracy — that there are legal limits on a government’s power, enforced by independent courts — would have been unimaginable in Europe before PiS made it a reality.”

