Trump-Duda meeting: An isolated U.S. president receives an eager Polish president in Washington

So when Polish President Andrzej Duda goes to the White Home on Wednesday, Trump may possibly welcome the opportunity to perform statesman yet again. Duda prospects the 1st foreign delegation to contact on Trump because the onset of the pandemic and shutdown measures in the United States. His go to will mark the 11th the two leaders have met — in 2017, the U.S. president delivered a vintage Trumpian speech in Warsaw, steeped in a blood-and-soil nationalism hardly ever articulated by American leaders abroad.

Duda is an ally of Poland’s ruling appropriate-wing Law and Justice get together, or PiS, which controls the country’s legislature and has been rebuked by the European Union for its regular erosion of the independence of some of Poland’s main institutions, especially the judiciary.

“After devoting its initial years in office to an illegal takeover of the country’s constitutional court and the council responsible for judicial appointments, the PiS government started persecuting individual judges in 2019,” mentioned a current report from Freedom Home, a Washington-primarily based feel tank that tracks democratic progress and backsliding about the globe. “By early 2020, judges who criticized the government’s overhaul or simply applied European Union law correctly were subjected to disciplinary action. Such an attack on a core tenet of democracy — that there are legal limits on a government’s power, enforced by independent courts — would have been unimaginable in Europe before PiS made it a reality.” (Affiliate Link)

Even though accustomed to lectures from Brussels, Duda and his allies are hoping for a improve ahead of a June 28 presidential election. He faces a tougher-than-anticipated challenge from the opposition. Some polls demonstrate that he could eliminate to Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski if this weekend’s vote yields a July runoff. “Emphasizing strong relations with Washington is particularly crucial for Duda, given Poland’s growing isolation within Europe as his government has become increasingly autocratic,” my colleagues reported. “The European Union has censured Poland for failing to uphold democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights, and has said his government’s judicial revisions threaten the independence of the courts.”

In accordance to @gazetaprawnapl’s sources, Trump and Duda will tomorrow agree:

– two,000 US troops to 🇵🇱 (double the planned amount)

– Expenditures largely covered by 🇵🇱

– Broader legal immunity for US troops than in Germany and Japan

– five C-130 Hercules aircraft for 🇵🇱https://t.co/GDtjXk3KN8 — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) June 23, 2020

“We would like an increase in American forces in Poland,” a particular person shut to Duda informed the Guardian. “We aren’t happy that America is withdrawing forces from Germany, we want as many U.S. forces in Europe as possible, but it’s a separate issue, the more forces we have in Poland, the better.”

Internet hosting Duda now, critics say, is tantamount to a type of election interference, an act very similar to Trump’s explicit currying of favor with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance of standard elections in Israel. “I am troubled by President Trump’s inappropriate efforts to insert himself into Polish domestic politics and boost President Duda’s reelection with a White House visit,” Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), who is Polish American, mentioned in a statement. “I am especially concerned by Duda’s recent comments comparing the LGBTQ community to communism. It insults the very people who elected him and liberty lovers everywhere, who for decades struggled to lift the yoke of communist oppression from their shoulders.”

🚨 We have sounded the alarm about raising anti-LGBTQ sentiments and actions in Poland more than the previous 12 months. Now, Polish President Andrzej Duda President is going to Trump — a clear and unambiguous try to amplify a hateful platform. https://t.co/IUK6jQBNvi — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 22, 2020