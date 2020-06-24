Trump confirms plan to slash U.S. troop presence in Germany; some ‘probably’ will relocate to Poland

“We’re going to be reducing Germany very substantially, down to about 25,000 troops,” from far more than 50,000 stationed there, Trump explained for the duration of a Rose Backyard information conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the initially foreign leader to go to the United States because the coronavirus pandemic started raging in late March.

“Germany’s paying a very small fraction of what they’re supposed to be paying,” Trump explained, referring to the dedication amongst NATO nations to contribute two % of their gross domestic product or service to trans-Atlantic prevalent defense underneath the pact.

“That’s a tremendous delinquency,” Trump explained.

