Trump Activates 400 National Guard Soldiers To Protect Washington D.C.’s Monuments Amid Protests

Trump has activated National Guard troops in Washington D.C. to guard the city’s monuments amid protests in excess of racial injustice.

About 400 soldiers will stand guard to defend statues and infrastructure as some demonstrators have attempted to pull down statues, in accordance to USA These days.

“The District of Columbia National Guard has sent unarmed troops to guard monuments and other infrastructure in support of local law enforcement agencies,” explained Washington, D.C. National Guard spokesperson Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper on Wednesday.

Clapper explained not all of the troops would be on the street at the very same time, and Army spokesperson Col. Sunset Belinsky pointed out that none of the soldiers had been sent however to the monuments to help the National Park Police.

“They remain on standby at the National Guard Armory,” Belinsky explained.

Trump has been vocal in his displeasure of protster’s attempts to take away statues, like that of former President Andrew Jackson at Lafayette Park close to the White Property. Protesters attempted to take away Jackson’s statue for his historical past of getting rid of Native American tribes in the Southeastern United States from their ancestral lands.

Lafayette park has been the website of big protests given that the death of George Floyd and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a area of street upcoming to the park Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Protesters in the city pulled down a statue of Confederate standard Albert Pike final week. Donald Trump responded by calling for the protesters to be “immediately arrested.”

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt explained Tuesday evening on Fox Information he had requested the troops and instructed the Division of the Interior to erect a fence all over Lafayette Park.

“We will protect these places with dispatch and severity,” he tweeted.

Trump also talked about his programs to defend the statues of the nation’s capital.

“We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators,” Trump informed reporters on the White Property South Lawn.

