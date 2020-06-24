Troy Ave: Meek Mill Should Stop Talkin’ About 6ix9ine Unless He’s Going To Kill Him!!

Troy Ave is after once again speaking about Tekashi 6ix9ine on his podcast — this time he says he thinks Meek Mill must cease speaking about Tekashi 6ix9ine unless of course he is going to destroy him.

“Why the f*ck is Meek Mill going so hard on 6ix9ine? If you ain’t about to about kill that n*gga when you see him, don’t say sh*t,” Troy Ave stated to Boskoe100.

“It don’t matter, and then he say ‘yeah and Nipsey said, and Nipsey said.’ N*gga, what the f*ck do Nipsey got to do with this sh*t?, Nothing at all. If that’s a fact, there’s a n*gga sitting in jail that killed Nipsey. Bail that n*gga out and kill him on the streets, if n*ggas are really on some sh*t.”

Like Tekashi, Troy Ave has been accused of snitching on incarcerated podcaster, Taxstone. He has been fighting to shake the “rat” label — but the streets have been unforgiving.