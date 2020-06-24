Transportation Safety Officials Investigating Reports Of Touch Screen Failures In Older Tesla Models – San Francisco

DETROIT (AP) — Complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail have drawn the interest of U.S. security regulators.

The Nationwide Highway Site visitors Safety Administration says in paperwork that it is investigating failures in the 2012 by means of 2015 Tesla Model S.

Paperwork posted Wednesday say the company has obtained 11 complaints about the screens above the previous 13 months in cars that have been in use from three.9 many years to six.three many years.

If the screens fail, the autos will shed the rear camera show, creating diminished visibility. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

A message was left early Wednesday searching for comment from Tesla.

The probe covers 63,000 Model S cars with screens managed by flash memory gadgets with finite lifespans based mostly on the amount of system and erase cycles, the paperwork mentioned. The screens can fail prematurely since the memory can put on out.

The identical screens and processors had been employed in 159,000 2012 by means of 2018 Model S and 2016 to 2018 Model X cars developed by means of early 2018, the company mentioned.

Failures also bring about reduction of touch display attributes this kind of as infotainment, navigation and net searching. If the screens fail, heating and air conditioning controls also will default to an car mode, and limits on battery charging recent can be impacted, in accordance to the paperwork. Failure does not impact braking, steering, velocity management or other management methods, NHTSA mentioned.

Any failures are most likely to occur immediately after efficiency degrades progressively which includes regular display resets and intermittent reduction of cellular connections, the company mentioned.

Investigators will decide how typically the failures arise and the security consequences. Dependent on the end result, Tesla could be forced to recall the cars.