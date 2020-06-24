Toyota Recalls About 750K Gas-Electric Hybrids For Engine Stall Problem – Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 fuel-electrical hybrid automobiles throughout the world since the engines can drop electrical power and stall.

The recall covers selected 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

The business says in a statement that the hybrids are developed to go into a fail-risk-free mode if there are faults in the hybrid technique. But in uncommon situations, they may well not go into fail-risk-free and the engines could drop electrical power and stall. Toyota says that electrical power steering and braking would keep on, but at increased speeds, the stalling could increase the threat of a crash.

Dealers will update the hybrid computer software at no expense to owners. Any individual who had an inverter failure with the technique faults will get a new one particular, the business says.

The recall covers about 267,000 automobiles in the U.S.

Owners will be notified in late August.

