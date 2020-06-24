Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Instagram

The dating rumors amongst Timothee and the 30-yr-outdated star arrive soon after it was reported that the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor broke up with Lily-Rose Depp in April soon after dating for far more than a yr.

A new couple alert? It would seem like a new Hollywood romance is brewing amongst Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez soon after they have been spotted getting an intimate minute throughout their Mexico getaway.

In some pictures obtained by TMZ, the “Lady Bird” star and Eiza have been viewed to be soaking up the sun on a yacht. The “Get in touch with Me by Your Identify” actor opted to dress in blue boxer briefs. Meanwhile, the “Child Driver” actress rocked a beige-colored bikini that she paired with necklaces and big sunglasses.

One more snap noticed Eiza sitting in a lounge chair with her rumored boyfriend, who donned a red T-shirt and khaki shorts, leaning in to kiss her.

The dating rumors arrive soon after it was reported that Timothee broke up with Lily-Rose Depp in April soon after dating for far more than a yr. He was listed as “single” in the new problem of British Vogue, and numerous retailers note the couple hadn’t been viewed collectively because December 2019 when Timothee and Lily-Rose have been spotted on a date evening in New York City. They also loved a Christmas break collectively in Paris, France a week later on.

Timothee and Lil, the daughter of actors Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, never ever spoke about their romance but they have been photographed kissing throughout an Italian trip in September. The couple met on the set of Netflix film “The King“, in which the stars played King Henry V and his wife Catherine.

Meanwhile, Eiza was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel amongst some others. The 30-yr-outdated was snapped kissing Luke passionately in Mexico back in December. They also they manufactured their very first public look collectively in September. It stays to be viewed when they split.

Back in 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about 5 months just before splitting. “Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a supply advised Individuals at the time.