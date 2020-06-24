Tiffany Haddish Recalls Losing a “Bit of My Soul” After Police Cadet Assaulted Her at 17

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her previous interactions with police and how they proceed to have an impact on her to this day.

On the podcast, Hustling With Vivica A. Fox, the comedian recalled staying raped by a police cadet when she was 17-many years-previous. Haddish did not share the particulars of her assault, nor has she ever publicly recognized the personal by title.

On the other hand, she explained that immediately after her assault she dated males in law enforcement in the hopes of finding “revenge.” The Ladies Trip star explained, “I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, ‘Oh if I date them, they’ll love me and they’l try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.’ But they was like, ‘nah.'”

Haddish explained that immediately after it occurred “nobody really helped” her get the justice she desired. Rather, she was left feeling like she “misplaced this very little bit of [her] soul.”